During the recent session, NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE)’s traded shares were 1,719,724, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $4.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -21.18% or -$1.08. The 52-week high for the NUZE share is $51.57, that puts it down -1182.84% from that peak though still a striking +2.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.9. The company’s market capitalization is $60.49 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 56.25 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 34.53 Million shares over the past three months.

NuZee, Inc. (NUZE) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. NUZE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE): Trading Information

NuZee, Inc. (NUZE) registered a -21.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 37.5% in intraday trading to $6.40- this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -36.25%, and it has moved by -45.05% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -62.26%. The short interest in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) is 8.81 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.26 day(s) to cover.

NuZee, Inc. (NUZE) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -36%. While earnings are projected to return 22.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE)’s Biggest Investors

NuZee, Inc. insiders own 41.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.13%, with the float percentage being 0.22%. UBS Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.44 Thousand shares (or 0.02% of all shares), a total value of $25.82 Thousand in shares.