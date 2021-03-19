During the last session, Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)’s traded shares were 1,491,549, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.2% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the STG share is $2.95, that puts it down -143.8% from that peak though still a striking +43.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.68. The company’s market capitalization is $203.56 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 634.13 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.56 Million shares over the past three months.

Sunlands Technology Group (STG) received a consensus recommendation of Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4. STG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG): Trading Information

Sunlands Technology Group (STG) registered a -3.2% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.57% in intraday trading to $1.4 this Thursday, Mar 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.42%, and it has moved by -28.4% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 11.01%. The short interest in Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) is 60.27 Million shares and it means that shorts have 38.63 day(s) to cover.

Sunlands Technology Group (STG) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 60.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)’s Biggest Investors

Sunlands Technology Group insiders own 0.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.56%, with the float percentage being 12.64%. Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.43 Million shares (or 5.62% of all shares), a total value of $2.65 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.99 Million shares, is of Hsbc Holdings Plc’s that is approximately 4.6% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.17 Million.