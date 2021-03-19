During the recent session, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s traded shares were 2,589,131, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.77. At the last check, the stock’s price was $13.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.12% or $1.2. The 52-week high for the SGMO share is $19.43, that puts it down -48.77% from that peak though still a striking +56.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.71. The company’s market capitalization is $1.84 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.32 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.79 Million shares over the past three months.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. SGMO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.3.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO): Trading Information

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) registered a 10.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.87% in intraday trading to $13.26 this Friday, Mar 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.61%, and it has moved by -2.5% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.46%. The short interest in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) is 15.62 Million shares and it means that shorts have 8.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.22, which implies an increase of 54.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11 and $30 respectively. As a result, SGMO is trading at a discount of 129.71% off the target high and -15.77% off the low.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) shares have gone up +11.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 34.44% against 6.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 18.9% this quarter and then fall -19.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -14.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.98 Million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.87 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $13.08 Million and $102.71 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 83.4% and then fell by -76.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -9.1%. While earnings are projected to return -6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s Biggest Investors

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 17.6% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.44%, with the float percentage being 70.92%. Wasatch Advisors Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 287 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.07 Million shares (or 7.03% of all shares), a total value of $157.18 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.57 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $149.28 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 4,104,325 shares. This amounts to just over 2.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $56.07 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.62 Million, or about 2.53% of the stock, which is worth about $56.48 Million.