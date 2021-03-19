During the last session, MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s traded shares were 1,031,258, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $46.7, reflecting an intraday loss of -16.29% or -$9.09. The 52-week high for the MAX share is $70.33, that puts it down -50.6% from that peak though still a striking +53.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.62. The company’s market capitalization is $2.77 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 215.49 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 134.73 Million shares over the past three months.

MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. MAX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $63, which implies an increase of 34.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50 and $75 respectively. As a result, MAX is trading at a discount of 60.6% off the target high and 7.07% off the low.

MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -6.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 14.13% per annum.

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s Biggest Investors

MediaAlpha, Inc. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.29%, with the float percentage being 21.29%. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.48 Million shares (or 13.24% of all shares), a total value of $174.97 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.29 Million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 3.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $50.31 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX) shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd owns about 3,177,190 shares. This amounts to just over 9.4 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $124.13 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 808.15 Thousand, or about 2.39% of the stock, which is worth about $44.45 Million.