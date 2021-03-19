Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. SAVA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) registered a -10.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.63% in intraday trading to $63.65 this Wednesday, Mar 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.61%, and it has moved by 10.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 724.78%. The short interest in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) is 2.94 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $90, which implies an increase of 60% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $73 and $110 respectively. As a result, SAVA is trading at a discount of 95.56% off the target high and 29.78% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.6%. While earnings are projected to return 56.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. insiders own 8.2% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.51%, with the float percentage being 28.88%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 95 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.97 Million shares (or 7.7% of all shares), a total value of $13.44 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.58 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $10.8 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 890,577 shares. This amounts to just over 3.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.07 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 746.31 Thousand, or about 2.92% of the stock, which is worth about $14.79 Million.