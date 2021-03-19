During the recent session, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s traded shares were 10,424,226, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.52% or $0.44. The 52-week high for the NCLH share is $34.49, that puts it down -17.35% from that peak though still a striking +72.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.08. The company’s market capitalization is $10.77 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 21.76 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 20.44 Million shares over the past three months.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. NCLH has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$2.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH): Trading Information

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) registered a 1.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.61% in intraday trading to $32.40 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.7%, and it has moved by 9.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.16%. The short interest in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) is 40.73 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.33, which implies an increase of 6.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22 and $40 respectively. As a result, NCLH is trading at a discount of 36.1% off the target high and -25.14% off the low.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) shares have gone up +65.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -27.08% against 32.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -114.1% this quarter and then jump 29.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.02 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $68.73 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $1.25 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -99.1%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -60%. While earnings are projected to return -466.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s Biggest Investors

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. insiders own 0.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.28%, with the float percentage being 46.6%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 554 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 32.49 Million shares (or 10.29% of all shares), a total value of $826.19 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.18 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $436.77 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8,950,843 shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $227.62 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.48 Million, or about 2.37% of the stock, which is worth about $190.31 Million.