During the last session, Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)’s traded shares were 54,110,582, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 40.17% or $0.96. The 52-week high for the MOXC share is $4.7, that puts it down -40.3% from that peak though still a striking +84.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.52. The company’s market capitalization is $54.24 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 181.74 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 446.31 Million shares over the past three months.

Moxian, Inc. (MOXC) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. MOXC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC): Trading Information

Moxian, Inc. (MOXC) registered a 40.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 28.72% in intraday trading to $4.70- this Thursday, Mar 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 42.55%, and it has moved by 13.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 142.75%. The short interest in Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) is 176.72 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.5, which implies an increase of 571.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.5 and $22.5 respectively. As a result, MOXC is trading at a discount of 571.64% off the target high and 571.64% off the low.

Moxian, Inc. (MOXC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15%. While earnings are projected to return -75.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)’s Biggest Investors

Moxian, Inc. insiders own 54.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.62%, with the float percentage being 1.35%. Citadel Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 41.06 Thousand shares (or 0.25% of all shares), a total value of $56.66 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.53 Thousand shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $26.96 Thousand.