During the last session, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s traded shares were 2,205,711, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.04% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the METX share is $24.66, that puts it down -834.09% from that peak though still a striking +35.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.71. The company’s market capitalization is $140.69 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.59 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.22 Million shares over the past three months.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. METX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX): Trading Information

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) registered a -7.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.56% in intraday trading to $3.09- this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.88%, and it has moved by -6.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32%. The short interest in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) is 163.63 Million shares and it means that shorts have 31.35 day(s) to cover.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -221.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s Biggest Investors

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. insiders own 70.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.02%, with the float percentage being 23.85%. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 520Thousand shares (or 0.98% of all shares), a total value of $1.04 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 118.33 Thousand shares, is of Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s that is approximately 0.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $236.66 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 48,602 shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $98.66 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.67 Thousand, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $39.93 Thousand.