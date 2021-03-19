During the last session, MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA)’s traded shares were 1,192,850, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.32% or $0.49. The 52-week high for the MDIA share is $8.88, that puts it down -112.95% from that peak though still a striking +45.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.265. The company’s market capitalization is $30.02 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 82.37 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 104.28 Million shares over the past three months.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. MDIA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA): Trading Information

MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) registered a 13.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.42% in intraday trading to $4.23- this Thursday, Mar 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.36%, and it has moved by 10.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 60.08%. The short interest in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) is 3.51 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.03 day(s) to cover.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA)’s Biggest Investors

MediaCo Holding Inc. insiders own 16.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.53%, with the float percentage being 43.8%. Standard General L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 184.2 Thousand shares (or 10.31% of all shares), a total value of $479.84 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 103.68 Thousand shares, is of Nantahala Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 5.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $270.09 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 67,571 shares. This amounts to just over 3.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $176.02 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.99 Thousand, or about 0.73% of the stock, which is worth about $33.84 Thousand.