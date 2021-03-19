During the recent session, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s traded shares were 3,562,307, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the last check, the stock’s price was $46.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.91% or $1.33. The 52-week high for the MRVL share is $55.7, that puts it down -18.81% from that peak though still a striking +61.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.82. The company’s market capitalization is $31.73 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.52 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.53 Million shares over the past three months.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. MRVL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 22 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.27.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL): Trading Information

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) registered a 2.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.95% in intraday trading to $49.19 this Tuesday, Mar 16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.86%, and it has moved by -9.9% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -1.65%. The short interest in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) is 35.32 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $54.13, which implies an increase of 15.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40 and $64 respectively. As a result, MRVL is trading at a discount of 36.52% off the target high and -14.68% off the low.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) shares have gone up +19.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 48.91% against 47.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 50% this quarter and then jump 47.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $801.09 Million as predicted by 25 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 25 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $840.29 Million by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $679.68 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.9%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.3%. While earnings are projected to return 873.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 37% per annum.

MRVL Dividend Yield

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 26 and May 31, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is 0.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.5 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.24%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s Biggest Investors

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. insiders own 0.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.41%, with the float percentage being 92.25%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 853 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 100.77 Million shares (or 15% of all shares), a total value of $4.79 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 78.78 Million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 11.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.75 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 25,319,623 shares. This amounts to just over 3.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.3 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.82 Million, or about 2.8% of the stock, which is worth about $894.65 Million.