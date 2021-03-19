During the last session, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s traded shares were 22,772,546, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.6. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $41.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.75% or -$1.62. The 52-week high for the MARA share is $49.41, that puts it down -18.89% from that peak though still a striking +99.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.38. The company’s market capitalization is $4.11 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 19.58 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 37.36 Million shares over the past three months.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. MARA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA): Trading Information

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) registered a -3.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.48% in intraday trading to $45.91 this Thursday, Mar 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.6%, and it has moved by 1.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 298.08%. The short interest in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) is 9.18 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50, which implies an increase of 20.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50 and $50 respectively. As a result, MARA is trading at a discount of 20.31% off the target high and 20.31% off the low.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.3%. While earnings are projected to return 78.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 50% per annum.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s Biggest Investors

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.27 Million shares, is of Toroso Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 1.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $13.27 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF owns about 1,189,975 shares. This amounts to just over 1.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.42 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 734.63 Thousand, or about 0.9% of the stock, which is worth about $7.67 Million.