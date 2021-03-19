During the recent session, Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)’s traded shares were 8,370,861, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.17. At the last check, the stock’s price was $18.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.29% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the M share is $22.3, that puts it down -19.44% from that peak though still a striking +76.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.38. The company’s market capitalization is $5.82 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 23.41 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 23.99 Million shares over the past three months.

Macy’s, Inc. (M) received a consensus recommendation of Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.4. M has a Sell rating from 5 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.47.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M): Trading Information

Macy’s, Inc. (M) registered a -0.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.59% in intraday trading to $21.10 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.4%, and it has moved by 24.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 65.82%. The short interest in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) is 45.75 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.03, which implies a decline of -30.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.4 and $20 respectively. As a result, M is trading at a discount of 7.12% off the target high and -71.08% off the low.

Macy’s, Inc. (M) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Macy’s, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Macy’s, Inc. (M) shares have gone up +168.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -130.77%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 76.8% this quarter and then jump 71.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.23 Billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.45 Billion by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $3.01 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 40.7%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -15.6%. While earnings are projected to return -48.3% in 2021, the next five years will return -11.82% per annum.