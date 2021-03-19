During the last session, Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s traded shares were 5,678,129, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.96% or -$0.86. The 52-week high for the LIZI share is $16.75, that puts it down -45.78% from that peak though still a striking +83.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.95. The company’s market capitalization is $525.47 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.77 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.49 Million shares over the past three months.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI): Trading Information

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) registered a -6.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 24.8% in intraday trading to $15.28 this Tuesday, Mar 16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.12%, and it has moved by -7.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 196.13%. The short interest in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) is 463.37 Million shares and it means that shorts have 71.4 day(s) to cover.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Lizhi Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) shares have gone up +216.53% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 86.4% this quarter and then jump 57.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $67.21 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $70.15 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $53.33 Million and $51.77 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 26% and then jump by 35.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 77.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s Biggest Investors

Lizhi Inc. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.08%, with the float percentage being 2.08%. Atom Investors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 123.2 Thousand shares (or 0.36% of all shares), a total value of $478.03 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 107.56 Thousand shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $417.32 Thousand.