During the last session, LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX)’s traded shares were 1,817,895, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.46% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the LAIX share is $11.65, that puts it down -226.33% from that peak though still a striking +61.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.36. The company’s market capitalization is $176.4 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.82 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.57 Million shares over the past three months.

LAIX Inc. (LAIX) received a consensus recommendation of Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4. LAIX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.32.

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX): Trading Information

LAIX Inc. (LAIX) registered a -2.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.5% in intraday trading to $4.08- this Thursday, Mar 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.4%, and it has moved by 0.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 134.87%. The short interest in LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) is 24.61 Million shares and it means that shorts have 6.89 day(s) to cover.

LAIX Inc. (LAIX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that LAIX Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LAIX Inc. (LAIX) shares have gone up +80.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.21% against 10%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 46.7% this quarter and then fall -7.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $39.5 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $48.78 Million by the end of May 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $32.72 Million and $32.59 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 20.7% and then jump by 49.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -8.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX)’s Biggest Investors

LAIX Inc. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.73%, with the float percentage being 36.73%. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.66 Million shares (or 19.04% of all shares), a total value of $8.61 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.17 Million shares, is of IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP’s that is approximately 10.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $4.82 Million.