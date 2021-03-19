During the recent session, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)’s traded shares were 15,100,765, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $35.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.45% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the FCX share is $39.1, that puts it down -10.89% from that peak though still a striking +85.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.26. The company’s market capitalization is $51.51 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 23.31 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 23.51 Million shares over the past three months.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. FCX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.46.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX): Trading Information

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) registered a -0.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.11% in intraday trading to $37.57 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.74%, and it has moved by -5.91% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 35.56%. The short interest in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) is 23.18 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.82, which implies an increase of 4.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28 and $55 respectively. As a result, FCX is trading at a discount of 55.98% off the target high and -20.59% off the low.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) shares have gone up +111.08% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 387.5% this quarter and then jump 1800% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 42.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.74 Billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.29 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.8 Billion and $3.13 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 69.3% and then jump by 68.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.3%. While earnings are projected to return 344.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 40.08% per annum.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)’s Biggest Investors

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. insiders own 0.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.81%, with the float percentage being 74.38%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1037 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 152.72 Million shares (or 10.47% of all shares), a total value of $3.97 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 120.86 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.14 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 40,967,973 shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.07 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 32.84 Million, or about 2.25% of the stock, which is worth about $854.37 Million.