During the recent session, FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)’s traded shares were 7,663,037, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the last check, the stock’s price was $281.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.76% or $17.82. The 52-week high for the FDX share is $305.66, that puts it down -8.65% from that peak though still a striking +63.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $103.4. The company’s market capitalization is $74.62 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.68 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.56 Million shares over the past three months.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. FDX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $4.62.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX): Trading Information

FedEx Corporation (FDX) registered a 6.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.44% in intraday trading to $282.9 this Friday, Mar 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.25%, and it has moved by 10.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.5%. The short interest in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) is 3.11 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $334.81, which implies an increase of 19.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $250 and $383 respectively. As a result, FDX is trading at a discount of 36.14% off the target high and -11.14% off the low.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that FedEx Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. FedEx Corporation (FDX) shares have gone up +5.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 81.89% against -12.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 82.6% this quarter and then fall -2.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $19.78 Billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.26 Billion by the end of August 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $17.36 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.1%. While earnings are projected to return 179.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 29.03% per annum.

FDX Dividend Yield

FedEx Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 18, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for FedEx Corporation is 2.6, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.99 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.11%.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)’s Biggest Investors

FedEx Corporation insiders own 7.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.7%, with the float percentage being 80.89%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1793 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 19.58 Million shares (or 7.39% of all shares), a total value of $5.08 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.11 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $4.7 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FedEx Corporation (FDX) shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard/Primecap Fund owns about 8,934,006 shares. This amounts to just over 3.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.32 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.8 Million, or about 2.94% of the stock, which is worth about $2.03 Billion.