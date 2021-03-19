During the recent session, EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s traded shares were 1,339,580, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.18. At the last check, the stock’s price was $70.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.97% or $1.36. The 52-week high for the EOG share is $77.15, that puts it down -9.81% from that peak though still a striking +55.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.22. The company’s market capitalization is $40.93 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.09 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.7 Million shares over the past three months.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. EOG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 34 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.29.

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG): Trading Information

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) registered a 1.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.42% in intraday trading to $74.59 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.93%, and it has moved by 12.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 41.47%. The short interest in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) is 12.79 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $79.81, which implies an increase of 13.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $46 and $104 respectively. As a result, EOG is trading at a discount of 48.02% off the target high and -34.53% off the low.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that EOG Resources, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) shares have gone up +68.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 234.93% against 3.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 134.5% this quarter and then jump 621.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.5 Billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.47 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.72 Billion and $1.1 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -25.8% and then jump by 214.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.9%. While earnings are projected to return -122.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 61.61% per annum.

EOG Dividend Yield

EOG Resources, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 05 and May 10, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for EOG Resources, Inc. is 1.65, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.25 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.25%.

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s Biggest Investors

EOG Resources, Inc. insiders own 0.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.87%, with the float percentage being 90.17%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1125 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 70.65 Million shares (or 12.11% of all shares), a total value of $3.52 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 56.29 Million shares, is of Capital International Investors’s that is approximately 9.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.81 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) shares are Amcap Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Amcap Fund owns about 25,220,086 shares. This amounts to just over 4.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.26 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 25.17 Million, or about 4.31% of the stock, which is worth about $1.26 Billion.