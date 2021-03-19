EHang Holdings Limited (EH) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. EH has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH): Trading Information

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) registered a -8.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.25% in intraday trading to $53.50 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.62%, and it has moved by -25.9% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 114.78%. The short interest in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) is 1.2 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.22 day(s) to cover.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 7.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Biggest Investors

EHang Holdings Limited insiders own 1.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.12%, with the float percentage being 1.13%. Aviva PLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 108.21 Thousand shares (or 0.34% of all shares), a total value of $2.28 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 83.06 Thousand shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 0.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.75 Million.