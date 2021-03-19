During the recent session, Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)’s traded shares were 3,867,766, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.5. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $186.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.41% or $7.89. The 52-week high for the DG share is $225.25, that puts it down -20.65% from that peak though still a striking +27.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $135.04. The company’s market capitalization is $45.85 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.6 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.51 Million shares over the past three months.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. DG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 20 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.18.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG): Trading Information

Dollar General Corporation (DG) registered a 4.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.31% in intraday trading to $195.2 this Tuesday, Mar 16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.66%, and it has moved by -7.11% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -11.15%. The short interest in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) is 2.9 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $227.48, which implies an increase of 21.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $180 and $260 respectively. As a result, DG is trading at a discount of 39.27% off the target high and -3.58% off the low.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Dollar General Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dollar General Corporation (DG) shares have jump down -11.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.56% against -3.5%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -14.8% this quarter and then fall -16.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.14 Billion as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 20 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.51 Billion by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $7.61 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.7%. While earnings are projected to return 12% in 2021, the next five years will return 17.31% per annum.

DG Dividend Yield

Dollar General Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 26 and May 31, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Dollar General Corporation is 1.44, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.81 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.02%.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)’s Biggest Investors

Dollar General Corporation insiders own 0.2% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.1%, with the float percentage being 95.29%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1534 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 20.48 Million shares (or 8.36% of all shares), a total value of $4.31 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.18 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $4.03 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dollar General Corporation (DG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7,023,883 shares. This amounts to just over 2.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.48 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.19 Million, or about 2.12% of the stock, which is worth about $1.09 Billion.