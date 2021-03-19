During the last session, Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s traded shares were 1,542,355, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.06% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the DOGZ share is $4.85, that puts it down -136.59% from that peak though still a striking +62.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.777. The company’s market capitalization is $60.21 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 355.04 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.78 Million shares over the past three months.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. DOGZ has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ): Trading Information

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) registered a 4.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.24% in intraday trading to $2.21- this Thursday, Mar 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.67%, and it has moved by -18.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.84%. The short interest in Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) is 452.12 Million shares and it means that shorts have 162.63 day(s) to cover.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -27.4%. While earnings are projected to return -694.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s Biggest Investors

Dogness (International) Corporation insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.1%, with the float percentage being 0.1%. HRT Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 33.69 Thousand shares (or 0.2% of all shares), a total value of $71.08 Thousand in shares.