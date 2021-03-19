During the recent session, DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)’s traded shares were 1,873,662, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.87, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.38% or -$0.38. The 52-week high for the DRH share is $11.49, that puts it down -5.7% from that peak though still a striking +71.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.12. The company’s market capitalization is $2.28 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.81 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.2 Million shares over the past three months.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.8. DRH has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH): Trading Information

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) registered a -3.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.7% in intraday trading to $11.48 this Thursday, Mar 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.28%, and it has moved by 8.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 31.27%. The short interest in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) is 6.71 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.75, which implies a decline of -10.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $12 respectively. As a result, DRH is trading at a discount of 10.4% off the target high and -26.4% off the low.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that DiamondRock Hospitality Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) shares have gone up +92.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -83.33% against 4.7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -64.7% this quarter and then jump 47.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 52.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $62.26 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $86.93 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $170Million and $25.56 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -63.4% and then jump by 240.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -46%. While earnings are projected to return -318% in 2021, the next five years will return -9.5% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)’s Biggest Investors

DiamondRock Hospitality Company insiders own 1.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.3%, with the float percentage being 105.16%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 320 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 39.1 Million shares (or 18.61% of all shares), a total value of $322.61 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 29.97 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 14.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $247.27 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 13,203,635 shares. This amounts to just over 6.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $108.27 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.79 Million, or about 4.18% of the stock, which is worth about $43.41 Million.