During the recent session, Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)’s traded shares were 2,668,910, with the beta value of the company hitting 2. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.94% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the CLNY share is $7, that puts it down -4.17% from that peak though still a striking +80.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.33. The company’s market capitalization is $3.31 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.12 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.31 Million shares over the past three months.

Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. CLNY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY): Trading Information

Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY) registered a 3.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.25% in intraday trading to $7.00- this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.8%, and it has moved by 20.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 39.4%. The short interest in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) is 64.44 Million shares and it means that shorts have 14.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.38, which implies a decline of -5.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.25 and $8 respectively. As a result, CLNY is trading at a discount of 19.05% off the target high and -36.76% off the low.

Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Colony Capital, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY) shares have gone up +137% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.33% against 4.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 69.7% this quarter and then jump 94.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -51.4%. While earnings are projected to return -6.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)’s Biggest Investors

Colony Capital, Inc. insiders own 2.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.66%, with the float percentage being 81.47%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 363 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 67.34 Million shares (or 13.68% of all shares), a total value of $323.88 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 46.68 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $224.54 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 21,220,594 shares. This amounts to just over 4.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $75.55 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.39 Million, or about 3.53% of the stock, which is worth about $83.65 Million.