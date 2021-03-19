During the recent session, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s traded shares were 1,137,860, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $4.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.59% or $0.31. The 52-week high for the CLEU share is $10.46, that puts it down -139.91% from that peak though still a striking +26.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.19. The company’s market capitalization is $27.65 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 493.89 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.31 Million shares over the past three months.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. CLEU has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU): Trading Information

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) registered a 7.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.23% in intraday trading to $4.80- this Friday, Mar 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.52%, and it has moved by -2.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.12%. The short interest in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) is 139.32 Million shares and it means that shorts have 60.31 day(s) to cover.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -35.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s Biggest Investors

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited insiders own 57.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.28%, with the float percentage being 0.64%. UBS Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 448 shares (or 0.01% of all shares), a total value of $1.73 Thousand in shares.