During the recent session, SC Health Corporation (NYSE:SCPE)’s traded shares were 4,077,694, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.3% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the SCPE share is $10.81, that puts it down -6.61% from that peak though still a striking +5.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.61. The company’s market capitalization is $231.55 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 106.12 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 187.42 Million shares over the past three months.

SC Health Corporation (SCPE) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. SCPE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

SC Health Corporation (NYSE:SCPE): Trading Information

SC Health Corporation (SCPE) registered a 0.3% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.39% in intraday trading to $10.20 this Friday, Mar 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.59%, and it has moved by -4.6% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.88%. The short interest in SC Health Corporation (NYSE:SCPE) is 23.13 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.12 day(s) to cover.

SC Health Corporation (SCPE) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

SC Health Corporation (NYSE:SCPE)’s Biggest Investors

SC Health Corporation insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.81%, with the float percentage being 74.81%. Glazer Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.2 Million shares (or 12.75% of all shares), a total value of $22.55 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.28 Million shares, is of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 7.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $13.15 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SC Health Corporation (SCPE) shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and Special Opportunities Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd owns about 54,515 shares. This amounts to just over 0.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $558.78 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 45.71 Thousand, or about 0.27% of the stock, which is worth about $468.57 Thousand.