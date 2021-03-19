During the recent session, KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)’s traded shares were 5,769,916, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.57. At the last check, the stock’s price was $20.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.63% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the KEY share is $21.81, that puts it down -5.93% from that peak though still a striking +59.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.32. The company’s market capitalization is $20.01 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.75 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.12 Million shares over the past three months.

KeyCorp (KEY) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.9. KEY has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.46.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY): Trading Information

KeyCorp (KEY) registered a -0.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.39% in intraday trading to $21.36 this Thursday, Mar 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.08%, and it has moved by 2.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.75%. The short interest in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is 14.39 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.5, which implies a decline of -0.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17 and $24 respectively. As a result, KEY is trading at a discount of 16.56% off the target high and -17.44% off the low.

KeyCorp (KEY) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that KeyCorp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. KeyCorp (KEY) shares have gone up +63.02% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 283.3% this quarter and then jump 170.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.68 Billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.7 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.47 Billion and $1.72 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.3% and then fell by -1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.5%. While earnings are projected to return -21.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 11.4% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

KEY Dividend Yield

KeyCorp is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 20, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for KeyCorp is 0.74, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.57 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.27%.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)’s Biggest Investors

KeyCorp insiders own 0.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.84%, with the float percentage being 84.21%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 946 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 108.45 Million shares (or 11.19% of all shares), a total value of $1.78 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 82.43 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.35 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of KeyCorp (KEY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Income Fund of America Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 27,702,204 shares. This amounts to just over 2.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $454.59 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22.09 Million, or about 2.28% of the stock, which is worth about $362.43 Million.