Box, Inc. (BOX) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. BOX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX): Trading Information

Box, Inc. (BOX) registered a 8.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.8% in intraday trading to $23.03 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.37%, and it has moved by 23.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.57%. The short interest in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) is 10.3 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.25, which implies an increase of 1.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18 and $28 respectively. As a result, BOX is trading at a discount of 22.54% off the target high and -21.23% off the low.

Box, Inc. (BOX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Box, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Box, Inc. (BOX) shares have gone up +16.9% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 70% this quarter and then jump 5.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.5%. While earnings are projected to return -3.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 8% per annum.

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)’s Biggest Investors

Box, Inc. insiders own 2.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.35%, with the float percentage being 83.84%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 386 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 17.33 Million shares (or 10.92% of all shares), a total value of $312.75 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.2% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $234.73 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Box, Inc. (BOX) shares are First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index (SM) Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index (SM) Fund owns about 4,469,068 shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $80.67 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.14 Million, or about 2.61% of the stock, which is worth about $74.72 Million.