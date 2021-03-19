During the recent session, Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)’s traded shares were 5,423,555, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $131.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.2% or $1.56. The 52-week high for the WMT share is $153.66, that puts it down -16.79% from that peak though still a striking +18.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $106.85. The company’s market capitalization is $373.13 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.98 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.1 Million shares over the past three months.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. WMT has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 35 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 6 suggest Overweight, and 20 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.2.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT): Trading Information

Walmart Inc. (WMT) registered a 1.2% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.39% in intraday trading to $134.7 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.93%, and it has moved by -4.92% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -8.75%. The short interest in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is 15.33 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $158.14, which implies an increase of 20.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $120 and $180 respectively. As a result, WMT is trading at a discount of 36.81% off the target high and -8.79% off the low.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Walmart Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Walmart Inc. (WMT) shares have jump down -4.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -1.09% against -12.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 1.7% this quarter and then fall -7.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -1.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $131.93 Billion as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 22 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $134.97 Billion by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $132.79 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -0.6%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.9%. While earnings are projected to return 114.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 6.29% per annum.

WMT Dividend Yield

Walmart Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 18, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Walmart Inc. is 2.2, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.69 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.21%.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)’s Biggest Investors

Walmart Inc. insiders own 51.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.35%, with the float percentage being 62.03%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2824 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 132.26 Million shares (or 4.67% of all shares), a total value of $19.07 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 87.16 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $12.56 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Walmart Inc. (WMT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 39,934,629 shares. This amounts to just over 1.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.76 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 27.78 Million, or about 0.98% of the stock, which is worth about $4Billion.