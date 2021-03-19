During the last session, Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s traded shares were 1,524,552, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.64% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the SONM share is $1.97, that puts it down -109.57% from that peak though still a striking +55.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.42. The company’s market capitalization is $62.6 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.14 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.87 Million shares over the past three months.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. SONM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM): Trading Information

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) registered a -4.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.22% in intraday trading to $1.04 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.52%, and it has moved by -27.38% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 30.4%. The short interest in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) is 378.41 Million shares and it means that shorts have 131.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2, which implies an increase of 112.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2 and $2 respectively. As a result, SONM is trading at a discount of 112.77% off the target high and 112.77% off the low.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Sonim Technologies, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) shares have gone up +10.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -55.38% against 27.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 58.8% this quarter and then jump 79.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -45% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.84 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.97 Million by the end of May 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $17.17 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -7.8%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -205.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 25% per annum.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s Biggest Investors

Sonim Technologies, Inc. insiders own 10.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.05%, with the float percentage being 68.37%. B. Riley Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 41 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 11.82 Million shares (or 17.86% of all shares), a total value of $8.56 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.56 Million shares, is of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s that is approximately 5.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.58 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) shares are 180 Degree Capital Corp and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that 180 Degree Capital Corp owns about 6,045,229 shares. This amounts to just over 9.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.38 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 173.95 Thousand, or about 0.26% of the stock, which is worth about $148.12 Thousand.