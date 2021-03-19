During the last session, Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s traded shares were 1,439,744, with the beta value of the company hitting 3. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.82% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the GSM share is $4.49, that puts it down -24.03% from that peak though still a striking +90.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.35. The company’s market capitalization is $612.36 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.07 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.78 Million shares over the past three months.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. GSM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM): Trading Information

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) registered a -0.82% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.12% in intraday trading to $3.94- this Thursday, Mar 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.02%, and it has moved by 14.2% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 120.73%. The short interest in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) is 887.24 Million shares and it means that shorts have 319.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.08, which implies a decline of -70.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.9 and $1.25 respectively. As a result, GSM is trading at a discount of -65.47% off the target high and -75.14% off the low.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -20.3%. While earnings are projected to return 49.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s Biggest Investors

Ferroglobe PLC insiders own 57.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.8%, with the float percentage being 51.65%. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.24 Million shares (or 4.28% of all shares), a total value of $11.88 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.85 Million shares, is of Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC’s that is approximately 2.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $7.95 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) shares are American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd owns about 2,674,461 shares. This amounts to just over 1.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.65 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.54 Million, or about 0.91% of the stock, which is worth about $951.23 Thousand.