BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. BGCP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.18.

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7, which implies an increase of 54.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7 and $7 respectively. As a result, BGCP is trading at a discount of 54.19% off the target high and 54.19% off the low.

BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that BGC Partners, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) shares have gone up +86.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.24% against 7.4%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -5.3% this quarter and then jump 6.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $566Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $554.25 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $603.17 Million and $519.1 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -6.2% and then jump by 6.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -27%. While earnings are projected to return 21.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 12.5% per annum.

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)’s Biggest Investors

BGC Partners, Inc. insiders own 8.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.45%, with the float percentage being 58.14%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 267 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 27.93 Million shares (or 8.63% of all shares), a total value of $111.72 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.8% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $88Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8,953,270 shares. This amounts to just over 2.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.81 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.49 Million, or about 2.32% of the stock, which is worth about $29.98 Million.