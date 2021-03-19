During the last session, Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)’s traded shares were 1,431,244, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $148.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.2% or -$18.73. The 52-week high for the APPN share is $260, that puts it down -75.17% from that peak though still a striking +79.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.68. The company’s market capitalization is $10.49 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 963.04 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.26 Million shares over the past three months.

Appian Corporation (APPN) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. APPN has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN): Trading Information

Appian Corporation (APPN) registered a -11.2% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.79% in intraday trading to $176.2 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.66%, and it has moved by -31.49% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -8.43%. The short interest in Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) is 6.17 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $144.25, which implies a decline of -2.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $83 and $235 respectively. As a result, APPN is trading at a discount of 58.32% off the target high and -44.08% off the low.

Appian Corporation (APPN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Appian Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Appian Corporation (APPN) shares have gone up +145.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 134.62% against -0.7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -16.7% this quarter and then fall -33.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $82.67 Million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $84.05 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $70.44 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.4%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -29.4%. While earnings are projected to return 37.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)’s Biggest Investors

Appian Corporation insiders own 1.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.57%, with the float percentage being 83.53%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 288 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.14 Million shares (or 15.75% of all shares), a total value of $995.62 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.13 Million shares, is of Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP’s that is approximately 15.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $993.79 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Appian Corporation (APPN) shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund owns about 1,555,327 shares. This amounts to just over 3.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $217.75 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.07 Million, or about 2.73% of the stock, which is worth about $172.76 Million.