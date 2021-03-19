BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. BCRX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.27.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.9, which implies an increase of 3.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9 and $16 respectively. As a result, BCRX is trading at a discount of 19.05% off the target high and -33.04% off the low.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) shares have gone up +219.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.59% against 17.8%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -12.5% this quarter and then fall -4.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 245.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -13.1%. While earnings are projected to return -16% in 2021, the next five years will return 19.9% per annum.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s Biggest Investors

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 0.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.95%, with the float percentage being 74.58%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 209 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 16.26 Million shares (or 9.16% of all shares), a total value of $121.14 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.7 Million shares, is of Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 7.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $94.58 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 7,703,281 shares. This amounts to just over 4.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $65.63 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.95 Million, or about 2.79% of the stock, which is worth about $36.87 Million.