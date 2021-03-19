During the recent session, Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)’s traded shares were 5,583,371, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.47, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.28% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the SAN share is $3.7, that puts it down -6.63% from that peak though still a striking +48.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.78. The company’s market capitalization is $61.41 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.04 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.34 Million shares over the past three months.

Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4. SAN has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN): Trading Information

Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) registered a -1.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.87% in intraday trading to $3.62- this Thursday, Mar 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.47%, and it has moved by -4.53% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 13.93%. The short interest in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) is 7.9 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.94, which implies an increase of 13.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.03 and $5.16 respectively. As a result, SAN is trading at a discount of 48.7% off the target high and -12.68% off the low.

Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -27.5%. While earnings are projected to return -232.9% in 2021, the next five years will return -13.54% per annum.

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)’s Biggest Investors

Banco Santander, S.A. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.58%, with the float percentage being 1.58%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 319 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 106.23 Million shares (or 0.61% of all shares), a total value of $323.99 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.11 Million shares, is of Macquarie Group Limited’s that is approximately 0.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $64.39 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) shares are Russell Inv Co- U.S. Strategic Equity Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Russell Inv Co- U.S. Strategic Equity Fund owns about 2,573,675 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.96 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.21 Million, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $6.47 Million.