During the last session, Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s traded shares were 5,051,305, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.03% or -$0.63. The 52-week high for the JG share is $11, that puts it down -94.69% from that peak though still a striking +75.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.4. The company’s market capitalization is $653.84 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.83 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.33 Million shares over the past three months.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. JG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG): Trading Information

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) registered a -10.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.1% in intraday trading to $6.66- this Thursday, Mar 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.91%, and it has moved by -10.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 58.71%. The short interest in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) is 598.71 Million shares and it means that shorts have 138.27 day(s) to cover.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -21.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s Biggest Investors

Aurora Mobile Limited insiders own 1.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.45%, with the float percentage being 21.77%. IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.98 Million shares (or 12.17% of all shares), a total value of $39.08 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8Million shares, is of FIL LTD’s that is approximately 8.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $28.47 Million.