During the recent session, Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME)’s traded shares were 17,789,498, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.25. At the last check, the stock’s price was $5.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.3% or $0.74. The 52-week high for the AAME share is $15.97, that puts it down -202.46% from that peak though still a striking +70.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.58. The company’s market capitalization is $107.38 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 217.31 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.22 Million shares over the past three months.

Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. AAME has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME): Trading Information

Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) registered a 16.3% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.62% in intraday trading to $6.74- this Friday, Mar 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.43%, and it has moved by 15.3% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 159.71%. The short interest in Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) is 133.69 Million shares and it means that shorts have 60.22 day(s) to cover.

Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -17.1%. While earnings are projected to return 28.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME)’s Biggest Investors

Atlantic American Corporation insiders own 80.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.52%, with the float percentage being 27.65%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 546.07 Thousand shares (or 2.67% of all shares), a total value of $1.12 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 126.81 Thousand shares, is of Biglari, Sadar’s that is approximately 0.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $261.23 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) shares are DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series owns about 238,675 shares. This amounts to just over 1.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $482.12 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 74.86 Thousand, or about 0.37% of the stock, which is worth about $154.2 Thousand.