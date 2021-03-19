During the last session, Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)’s traded shares were 12,211,117, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.07% or -$1.46. The 52-week high for the APHA share is $32.29, that puts it down -68.26% from that peak though still a striking +87.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.47. The company’s market capitalization is $6.06 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 20.19 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 24.84 Million shares over the past three months.

Aphria Inc. (APHA) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. APHA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA): Trading Information

Aphria Inc. (APHA) registered a -7.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.64% in intraday trading to $22.48 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.37%, and it has moved by -0.21% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 177.31%. The short interest in Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) is 15.33 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.62 day(s) to cover.

Aphria Inc. (APHA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)’s Biggest Investors

Aphria Inc. insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.82%, with the float percentage being 13.82%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 213 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.36 Million shares (or 3.9% of all shares), a total value of $85.55 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.8 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $53.98 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aphria Inc. (APHA) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 12,362,308 shares. This amounts to just over 3.9 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $85.55 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.87 Million, or about 1.22% of the stock, which is worth about $17.43 Million.