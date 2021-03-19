During the last session, AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE)’s traded shares were 1,968,986, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.94% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the ANTE share is $6.94, that puts it down -64.85% from that peak though still a striking +85.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.63. The company’s market capitalization is $74.92 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.4 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.42 Million shares over the past three months.

AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. ANTE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE): Trading Information

AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) registered a -0.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.47% in intraday trading to $4.81- this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.43%, and it has moved by -34.01% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 92.24%. The short interest in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) is 314.76 Million shares and it means that shorts have 130.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.5, which implies an increase of 719.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34.5 and $34.5 respectively. As a result, ANTE is trading at a discount of 719.48% off the target high and 719.48% off the low.

AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8%. While earnings are projected to return 65.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE)’s Biggest Investors

AirNet Technology Inc. insiders own 4.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.35%, with the float percentage being 4.55%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 425.52 Thousand shares (or 3.39% of all shares), a total value of $931.88 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.02 Thousand shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.1% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $26.32 Thousand.