During the last session, Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s traded shares were 1,118,341, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.67% or -$1.64. The 52-week high for the FUV share is $36.8, that puts it down -113.09% from that peak though still a striking +94.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.01. The company’s market capitalization is $590.64 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.63 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.64 Million shares over the past three months.

Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. FUV has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV): Trading Information

Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) registered a -8.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.37% in intraday trading to $21.42 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.29%, and it has moved by -16.81% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 30.54%. The short interest in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) is 6.21 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.25, which implies a decline of -29.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $20 respectively. As a result, FUV is trading at a discount of 15.81% off the target high and -53.68% off the low.

Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Arcimoto, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) shares have gone up +180.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 34.12% against 26.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 40% this quarter and then jump 20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 205.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.46 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.95 Million by the end of May 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $944Million and $617Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 54.7% and then jump by 378.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -20.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s Biggest Investors

Arcimoto, Inc. insiders own 23.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.81%, with the float percentage being 12.82%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.76 Million shares (or 8.08% of all shares), a total value of $36.58 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.06 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.1% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $14.01 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 3,568,010 shares. This amounts to just over 10.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $63.94 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 585.79 Thousand, or about 1.71% of the stock, which is worth about $7.75 Million.