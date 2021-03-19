During the last session, China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s traded shares were 2,103,094, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.82% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the SXTC share is $5.12, that puts it down -147.34% from that peak though still a striking +57.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.888. The company’s market capitalization is $32.12 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.74 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.45 Million shares over the past three months.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTC) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. SXTC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC): Trading Information

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTC) registered a -2.82% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.46% in intraday trading to $2.57- this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.97%, and it has moved by -49.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 57.44%. The short interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) is 327.34 Million shares and it means that shorts have 133.61 day(s) to cover.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -655.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.