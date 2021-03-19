During the last session, Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)’s traded shares were 21,455,712, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.9, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.81% or -$2.6. The 52-week high for the CCIV share is $64.86, that puts it down -141.12% from that peak though still a striking +64.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.6. The company’s market capitalization is $6.96 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 33.71 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 51.63 Million shares over the past three months.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. CCIV has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV): Trading Information

Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) registered a -8.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.41% in intraday trading to $32.97 this Tuesday, Mar 16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.22%, and it has moved by -53.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 168.73%. The short interest in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) is 13.44 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.26 day(s) to cover.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)’s Biggest Investors

Churchill Capital Corp IV insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.3%, with the float percentage being 28.3%. Millennium Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 58 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.43 Million shares (or 3.59% of all shares), a total value of $74.37 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.03 Million shares, is of Karpus Management Inc’s that is approximately 3.4% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $70.37 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) shares are Merger Fund, The and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Merger Fund, The owns about 1,138,230 shares. This amounts to just over 0.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.39 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.04 Million, or about 0.5% of the stock, which is worth about $10.45 Million.