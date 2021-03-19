During the last session, 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)’s traded shares were 8,750,920, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.88% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the JFU share is $9.65, that puts it down -348.84% from that peak though still a striking +66.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.72. The company’s market capitalization is $419.66 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.22 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.28 Million shares over the past three months.

9F Inc. (JFU) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. JFU has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU): Trading Information

9F Inc. (JFU) registered a 4.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.31% in intraday trading to $2.60- this Thursday, Mar 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.59%, and it has moved by -18.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 106.73%. The short interest in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) is 1.32 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.1, which implies an increase of 323.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.1 and $9.1 respectively. As a result, JFU is trading at a discount of 323.26% off the target high and 323.26% off the low.

9F Inc. (JFU) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -240.1% in 2021, the next five years will return -13.22% per annum.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)’s Biggest Investors

9F Inc. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.78%, with the float percentage being 6.78%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 957.75 Thousand shares (or 0.75% of all shares), a total value of $996.05 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 366.18 Thousand shares, is of Marshall Wace LLP’s that is approximately 0.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $380.83 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 9F Inc. (JFU) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and FlexShares Tr-FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Mkts Factor Tilt Index. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 105,839 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $130.18 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21.25 Thousand, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $28.05 Thousand.