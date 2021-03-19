During the last session, 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)’s traded shares were 1,042,157, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.8. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.46% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the ATNF share is $11.5, that puts it down -75.3% from that peak though still a striking +71.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.9. The company’s market capitalization is $157.92 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.28 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.54 Million shares over the past three months.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. ATNF has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF): Trading Information

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) registered a -0.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.89% in intraday trading to $7.20- this Thursday, Mar 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.07%, and it has moved by 26.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 140.29%. The short interest in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) is 2.14 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.39 day(s) to cover.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -130.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.