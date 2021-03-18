During the last session, ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s traded shares were 11,843,013, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.7, reflecting an intraday gain of 17.89% or $1.32. The 52-week high for the ZKIN share is $12.8, that puts it down -47.13% from that peak though still a striking +92.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.65. The company’s market capitalization is $171.72 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.91 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.7 Million shares over the past three months.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. ZKIN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN): Trading Information

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN) registered a 17.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.25% in intraday trading to $9.38- this Wednesday, Mar 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 53.71%, and it has moved by 28.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 235.91%. The short interest in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) is 562.26 Million shares and it means that shorts have 330.74 day(s) to cover.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -16.4%. While earnings are projected to return -110.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s Biggest Investors

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. insiders own 62.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.44%, with the float percentage being 6.43%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 413.07 Thousand shares (or 2.07% of all shares), a total value of $1.07 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 48.23 Thousand shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $124.92 Thousand.