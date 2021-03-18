During the recent session, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)’s traded shares were 3,114,110, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.61. At the last check, the stock’s price was $165.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 21.41% or $29.2. The 52-week high for the WSM share is $167.79, that puts it down -1.33% from that peak though still a striking +81.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.12. The company’s market capitalization is $12.59 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 932.42 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.17 Million shares over the past three months.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.9. WSM has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.3.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM): Trading Information

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) registered a 21.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.65% in intraday trading to $162.8 this Thursday, Mar 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.34%, and it has moved by 26.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 58.89%. The short interest in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) is 6.12 Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $145, which implies a decline of -12.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $84 and $187 respectively. As a result, WSM is trading at a discount of 12.93% off the target high and -49.27% off the low.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.4 Billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.55 Billion by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $1.08 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 29.8%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.7%. While earnings are projected to return 14.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 13.73% per annum.

WSM Dividend Yield

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 26 and May 31, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is 2.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.55 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.77%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)’s Biggest Investors

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. insiders own 1.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.27%, with the float percentage being 103.37%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 613 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.65 Million shares (or 9.98% of all shares), a total value of $778.81 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.61 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $775.26 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) shares are Amcap Fund and American Mutual Fund Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Amcap Fund owns about 3,540,159 shares. This amounts to just over 4.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $360.53 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.99 Million, or about 3.91% of the stock, which is worth about $304.83 Million.