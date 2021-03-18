During the last session, Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB)’s traded shares were 8,208,548, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.54% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the SGLB share is $9.75, that puts it down -72.87% from that peak though still a striking +65.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.95. The company’s market capitalization is $43.47 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 42.48 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.46 Million shares over the past three months.

Sigma Labs, Inc. (SGLB) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. SGLB has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB): Trading Information

Sigma Labs, Inc. (SGLB) registered a 4.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 42.15% in intraday trading to $9.75- this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 77.92%, and it has moved by 6.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 66.86%. The short interest in Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) is 395.05 Million shares and it means that shorts have 72.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17, which implies an increase of 201.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17 and $17 respectively. As a result, SGLB is trading at a discount of 201.42% off the target high and 201.42% off the low.

Sigma Labs, Inc. (SGLB) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $200Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $490Million by the end of May 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $133Million and $222Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 50.4% and then jump by 120.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12%. While earnings are projected to return 33.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB)’s Biggest Investors

Sigma Labs, Inc. insiders own 4.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.9%, with the float percentage being 0.95%. Citadel Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 33Thousand shares (or 0.43% of all shares), a total value of $111.55 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.78 Thousand shares, is of First Manhattan Company’s that is approximately 0.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $66.86 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sigma Labs, Inc. (SGLB) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 14,199 shares. This amounts to just over 0.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $51.12 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.05 Thousand, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $23.84 Thousand.