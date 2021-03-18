During the last session, Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s traded shares were 1,255,814, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.3. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.4, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.1% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the PXS share is $4.6, that puts it down -228.57% from that peak though still a striking +55.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.623. The company’s market capitalization is $51.6 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.38 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.02 Million shares over the past three months.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. PXS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS): Trading Information

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) registered a -2.1% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 26.7% in intraday trading to $1.91 this Thursday, Mar 11, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.79%, and it has moved by -31.37% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 68.7%. The short interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) is 852.37 Million shares and it means that shorts have 421.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.57, which implies an increase of 12.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.39 and $1.75 respectively. As a result, PXS is trading at a discount of 25% off the target high and -0.71% off the low.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.26 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.09 Million by the end of May 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.26 Million and $6.63 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -27.5% and then fell by -23.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.2%. While earnings are projected to return -0.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s Biggest Investors

Pyxis Tankers Inc. insiders own 81.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.33%, with the float percentage being 1.8%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 63.01 Thousand shares (or 0.29% of all shares), a total value of $52.29 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.65 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $22.95 Thousand.