During the last session, KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s traded shares were 5,018,815, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.42, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.54% or $0.39. The 52-week high for the KMPH share is $22.08, that puts it down -93.35% from that peak though still a striking +83.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.94. The company’s market capitalization is $324.06 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.58 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.07 Million shares over the past three months.

KemPharm, Inc. (KMPH) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. KMPH has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.62.

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH): Trading Information

KemPharm, Inc. (KMPH) registered a 3.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.25% in intraday trading to $13.80 this Tuesday, Mar 16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.87%, and it has moved by 8.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.96%. The short interest in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) is 2.98 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20, which implies an increase of 75.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $28 respectively. As a result, KMPH is trading at a discount of 145.18% off the target high and 5.08% off the low.

KemPharm, Inc. (KMPH) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that KemPharm, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. KemPharm, Inc. (KMPH) shares have gone up +1.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -147% against 16.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 184.4% this quarter and then fall -131.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 312.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 51.4%. While earnings are projected to return 75.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s Biggest Investors

KemPharm, Inc. insiders own 7.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.03%, with the float percentage being 6.49%. Ifp Advisors, Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.25 Thousand shares (or 0.03% of all shares), a total value of $14Thousand in shares.