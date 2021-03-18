During the recent session, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s traded shares were 1,361,641, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $13.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.4% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the HYLN share is $58.66, that puts it down -338.42% from that peak though still a striking +29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.5. The company’s market capitalization is $2.27 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.11 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.66 Million shares over the past three months.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN): Trading Information

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) registered a -1.4% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.27% in intraday trading to $14.80 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.33%, and it has moved by -28.87% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -19.42%. The short interest in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) is 8.47 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.11 day(s) to cover.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -130.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s Biggest Investors

Hyliion Holdings Corp. insiders own 39.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.63%, with the float percentage being 27.27%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 65 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.6 Million shares (or 4.46% of all shares), a total value of $125.27 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.17 Million shares, is of Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc.’s that is approximately 1.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $35.82 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2,598,038 shares. This amounts to just over 1.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42.82 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.18 Million, or about 1.28% of the stock, which is worth about $36Million.