Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. FLGT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $5.98.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT): Trading Information

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) registered a 10.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.9% in intraday trading to $122.9 this Wednesday, Mar 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.06%, and it has moved by -14.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 131.46%. The short interest in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) is 3.96 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $108.33, which implies a decline of -10.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $55 and $140 respectively. As a result, FLGT is trading at a discount of 16.1% off the target high and -54.39% off the low.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) shares have gone up +298.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 37.58% against 12.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 20033.3% this quarter and then jump 1552.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 90.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 89.2%. While earnings are projected to return 38.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s Biggest Investors

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. insiders own 41.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.79%, with the float percentage being 59.1%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 176 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.98 Million shares (or 6.87% of all shares), a total value of $103.41 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 892.54 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $46.5 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 841,435 shares. This amounts to just over 2.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $43.84 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 375.19 Thousand, or about 1.3% of the stock, which is worth about $19.55 Million.