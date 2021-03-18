During the recent session, Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)’s traded shares were 1,603,678, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the last check, the stock’s price was $51.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.19% or $1.1. The 52-week high for the WB share is $63.55, that puts it down -23.3% from that peak though still a striking +43.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.93. The company’s market capitalization is $11.91 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.28 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.68 Million shares over the past three months.

Weibo Corporation (WB) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. WB has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.74.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB): Trading Information

Weibo Corporation (WB) registered a 2.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.73% in intraday trading to $53.33 this Thursday, Mar 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.04%, and it has moved by -11.58% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 26.54%. The short interest in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) is 8.04 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $46.33, which implies a decline of -10.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37 and $70 respectively. As a result, WB is trading at a discount of 35.82% off the target high and -28.21% off the low.

Weibo Corporation (WB) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Weibo Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Weibo Corporation (WB) shares have gone up +45.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -20.5% against 8.1%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -3.9% this quarter and then jump 50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -5.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $499.05 Million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $399.46 Million by the end of May 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $468.15 Million and $323.39 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.6% and then jump by 23.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 52.5%. While earnings are projected to return -11.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 1.56% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)’s Biggest Investors

Weibo Corporation insiders own 7.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.1%, with the float percentage being 45.37%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 308 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.25 Million shares (or 7.42% of all shares), a total value of $378.98 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9Million shares, is of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s that is approximately 7.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $368.91 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Weibo Corporation (WB) shares are Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Vanguard International Value Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd owns about 1,495,134 shares. This amounts to just over 1.2 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $68.15 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 887.48 Thousand, or about 0.71% of the stock, which is worth about $36.87 Million.